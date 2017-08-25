Listen Live Sports

South Korean court to rule in Samsung heir bribery case

August 25, 2017 1:15 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea’s president.

Prosecutors have sought a 12-year prison term for the 49-year-old Lee Jae-yong.

Lee, princeling of South Korea’s richest family and its biggest company, is accused of offering $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by a friend of Park in exchange for government help with a merger that strengthened Lee’s control over Samsung at a crucial time.

Park, who was embroiled in a tumultuous series of scandals, was removed from office in March and is being tried separately. Her friend Choi Soon-sil also is on trial.

Lee has denied the allegations against him.

Park was also in court Friday as part of her ongoing trial.

