Spanish PM appears in parliament over corruption scandals

August 30, 2017 3:50 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is appearing before lawmakers to answer questions about alleged corruption scandals linked to his ruling Popular Party.

Rajoy said Wednesday he had already dealt with this subject many times in parliament and saw no reason why he should have to do so again. He accused opposition parties of trying to stage an inquisition.

Rajoy testified in court in July about the main corruption scandal affecting the party, a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped finance the group. It was a first court appearance for a Spanish prime minister in office.

Rajoy, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, has moved from denying the allegations outright to saying he was never aware of any wrongdoing in the party’s finances.

