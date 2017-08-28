Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
The Latest: 2 men, believed migrants, killed in Greece

August 28, 2017 7:03 am
 
1 min read
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local):

1 p.m.

Greek authorities say two people believed to be migrants who crossed the border from Turkey illegally have been killed after being hit by a passenger train in northeastern Greece.

Police said Monday the two were hit in the Evros border region Sunday night by a train traveling between the city of Alexandroupolis and Dikaia. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

A police official said the two men had been walking along the tracks when they were hit. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as an investigation was ongoing, said the train driver told authorities he didn’t see the two until the train hit them.

Migrants crossing into Greece along the land border often use train tracks as a guide to get to a town or city.

European and African leaders are meeting in Paris Monday to discuss ways to curb illegal migration.

9 a.m.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are meeting with African counterparts to find ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean to European shores.

As a key transit point, troubled Libya is expected to be a key subject of Monday’s discussions convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leader of Libya’s internationally-backed government, Fayez Serraj, is taking part, along with Germany’s chancellor, the prime ministers of Italy and Spain, the EU foreign policy chief and presidents of Niger and Chad.

Merkel said ahead of the meeting that she wants more support for Libya’s coast guard and a “migration partnership” with Niger to inhibit migrant smuggling.

The leaders will also discuss security cooperation, and the European leaders will then hold separate talks focused on EU matters.

