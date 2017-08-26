Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Iraq says victory over IS in Tal Afar is near

August 26, 2017 9:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The Iraqi military says it’s driven Islamic State militants out of more than 90 percent of Tal Afar, a town west of Mosul.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool said Saturday that Iraqi forces have retaken the town center. Iraqi officials often declare areas to be liberated while some fighting continues.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Rasool says the full liberation of the town will be announced by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. The U.S.-led coalition is providing air strikes and other support to Iraqi forces.

Last month, Iraq declared victory over IS in Mosul, the country’s second largest city, after a grueling nine-month campaign. The Tal Afar operation began Sunday, and is aimed at driving IS from one of the last major pockets it controls in Iraq.

Tal Afar is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Syria’s border and among the last IS-held towns in Iraq.

___

2:25 p.m.

Iraq’s foreign minister says Iraqi military forces have taken 70 percent of the Islamic State holdout town of Tal Afar.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari made the announcement at a news conference with his French counterpart on Saturday.

It comes a day after Iraqi military officials said forces had fought their way into the center of the town with help from the U.S.-led coalition.

Tal Afar is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Syria’s border and it’s among the last IS-held towns in Iraq.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.