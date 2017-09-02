Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 die in landslides after Philippines hit with heavy rains

September 12, 2017 12:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical depression has dumped heavy rains in the Philippines, flooding metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces and causing a landslide that killed two brothers.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed Tuesday while several flights were canceled.

Disaster response official Elmer Espiritu said the brothers, aged 14 and 17, died when a landslide covered their shanty at the foot of a hill before dawn Tuesday in Taytay town near Manila.

The Philippine weather bureau says Tropical Depression Maring made landfall in eastern Quezon province Tuesday morning, packing 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) winds and gusts of up to 100 kph (62 mph). It warned that continued moderate to heavy rains in Manila and nearby provinces along the cyclone’s path may trigger flash floods and landslides.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.