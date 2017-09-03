3 arrested for crashing car into Serb president’s motorcade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A newspaper in Serbia says that three people have been arrested after their car crashed into the president’s motorcade.

President Aleksandar Vucic wasn’t injured in the crash, which happened Saturday morning in an area of Belgrade where Vucic lives, the pro-government Politika daily reported Sunday. There has been no police confirmation.

Politika says a Bentley with Spanish license plates rammed into the car used by Vucic, and three Serbs in the Bentley are suspected of jeopardizing the president’s security.

Media close to Vucic have been claiming that unidentified enemies have been plotting to kill him. Vucic’s political opponents say it’s propaganda to portray Vucic as a victim and to turn attention away from Serbia’s economic and social problems.

Vucic is a former ultra-nationalist turned pro-European Union reformer.