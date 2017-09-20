Listen Live Sports

As Syrian war winds down, Israel sets sights on Hezbollah

September 20, 2017 2:22 am
 
PILON MILITARY BASE, Israel (AP) — With President Bashar Assad seemingly poised to survive the Syrian civil war, Israeli leaders are growing nervous about the intentions of his Iranian patrons and their emerging corridor of influence across the region.

The Israeli military is holding war games targeting the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, and generals are issuing threats in hopes of avoiding what could be another ruinous Israeli entanglement in Lebanon, this time with Iranian advisers and troops on Israel’s doorstep.

In his U.N. address Tuesday, Netanyahu warned that Iran was spreading a “curtain of tyranny and terror” across the region, and said Israel would defend itself.

Israel last week wrapped up its largest military exercise in two decades — mobilizing some 30,000 troops to train for the next war against Hezbollah.

