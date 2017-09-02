Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Australia, East Timor agree on maritime boundary

September 2, 2017 6:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international arbitration panel says Australia and East Timor have reached an agreement on key elements of a maritime boundary and revenue sharing from a natural gas field beneath the seabed between the two countries.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration, which has been leading talks between the two nations, said in a statement early Saturday that they will now work to formalize a deal.

Details of the accord weren’t immediately released, but the court says in a statement that it “addresses the legal status of the Greater Sunrise gas field” and establishes “a pathway to the development of the resource, and the sharing of the resulting revenue.”

The dispute over the maritime boundary and revenue sharing has long soured relations between East Timor and Australia.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.