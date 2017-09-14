Boat capsizes in Indian river, killing 19; about 31 missing

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say 19 people have drowned after an overloaded boat capsized in the Yamuna River in northern India and a search is underway for missing passengers.

Senior police officer Ram Kumar said more than 60 people were on the boat when it capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh state early Thursday.

At least 10 people swam to safety while about 31 passengers are missing. Nineteen bodies had been pulled out of the river, Kumar said.

Authorities were investigating though they believe overcrowding was a likely cause. The boat had a capacity for only 35 passengers, said district magistrate Bhawani Singh.

Advertisement

Accidents are common in India as many ferries are poorly built and often overcrowded, and there is little regard for safety regulations.