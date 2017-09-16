Listen Live Sports

Boris Johnson fuels speculation about UK leadership bid

September 16, 2017 6:33 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has fueled speculation that he hopes to eventually succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, spelling out his Brexit goals days before her major policy speech on the subject.

Johnson said in The Daily Telegraph newspaper Saturday that Britain shouldn’t pay for the right to European markets and shouldn’t seek to remain in the single market and the customs union.

Johnson was an avid campaigner for leaving the European Union. He again raised the widely discredited idea that leaving the EU could allow Britain to add 350 million pounds ($475 million) a week to the National Health Service.

May has been able to hold onto her job despite a disastrous general election result on June 8, but has been facing increasing pressure recently.

