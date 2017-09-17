Listen Live Sports

Burst fuel pipe to disrupt New Zealand flights through week

September 17, 2017 9:43 pm
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A rupture in the main pipeline carrying jet fuel to New Zealand’s largest airport has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of people and is expected to cause further flight cancellations and delays through next week.

Auckland Airport spokeswoman Lisa Mulitalo said Monday that 41 international and domestic flights have been canceled since Saturday due to low jet fuel supplies.

Air New Zealand says fuel supplies are just 30 percent of normal levels at the airport and 2,000 of its customers will be affected Monday alone.

The underground pipeline runs about 170 kilometers (106 miles) from an oil refinery to Auckland. Pipeline owners Refining New Zealand say a digger or other machinery appears to have damaged the pipe and then acidic soil has corroded it further until it failed Thursday.

