Cambodia opposition says determined to run in 2018 elections

September 12, 2017 1:09 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A senior member of Cambodia’s political opposition says his party is determined to participate in elections next year despite the arrest of the party’s leader on charges of alleged treason.

Son Chhay also says the Cambodia National Rescue Party hopes the 2018 vote will be free and fair despite the detention Sept. 3 of Kem Sokha.

Son Chhay’s comments at a press conference in Phnom Penh on Tuesday were the party’s first since the arrest.

Prime Minister Hun Sen threatened Monday to dissolve the party if it gets involved in legal proceedings against Kem Sokha.

