Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

China-born New Zealand lawmaker says he’s loyal to new home

September 13, 2017 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand lawmaker who was born in China says he’s loyal to his new home after media reported he’d spent a decade at top Chinese military colleges and was investigated by New Zealand’s intelligence agency.

Jian Yang said in a statement Wednesday he was proud to call himself a New Zealander and contribute to the country. He said he’d been upfront and transparent about his education and employment and was the victim of a smear campaign 10 days before national elections.

The Financial Times newspaper reported Yang spent years training and teaching at Chinese military colleges, including one where deep cover agents are trained, and had been investigated by New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service.

The intelligence service said it doesn’t comment on specific cases or individuals.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.