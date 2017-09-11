Congo conflict, weak education leave millions out of school

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A humanitarian organization says fighting in Congo has forced hundreds of thousands of children to stop their education, making them a part of the 7.4 million children who are out of school in the country.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday that intensified violence in Congo’s Kasai provinces this past year have displaced more than 850,000 children and destroyed more than 900 schools. It says only 4 percent of humanitarian funds for education has been received this year, warning that the vast Central African country risks having a generation without schooling.

The Norwegian Refugee Council called on donors to prioritize humanitarian relief to education emergencies. It said education also helps prevent children joining armed groups.

The group says conflict has worsened Congo’s already weak education system.