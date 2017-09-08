Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Court orders S. Korea to compensate former salt farm slave

September 8, 2017 2:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court has ruled that the South Korean government must pay 37 million won ($33,000) to a man who’d been held as a slave on a salt farm for several years and was stopped from escaping by police.

But the Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected the compensation demands of seven other former salt farm slaves, saying the government’s responsibility over their cases was unclear.

More than 60 slaves, most of them with intellectual disabilities, were rescued from remote islands off South Korea’s southwestern coast following an investigation led by mainland police in 2014.

The Associated Press documented some of their stories in a yearlong investigation.

Advertisement

Dozens of farm owners and job brokers were indicted, but no police or officials were punished despite allegations some knew about the slavery.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA scientists reach out to kids at conventions

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.