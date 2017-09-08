Listen Live Sports

Czechs refuse to lift ban on nuclear supplies for Iran

September 8, 2017 6:48 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament’s lower house has rejected a government proposal to annul a 2000 law that bans Czech companies from supplying equipment for Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The proposal rejected Friday took into account a 2015 deal that saw international sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for the country curbing its nuclear activities.

Iran has one operational nuclear plant in the southern port city of Bushehr. It is planning to build more reactors there.

Last year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the country’s nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi visited Prague to discuss nuclear cooperation. Iran is seeking help from European nations to improve its civilian program.

Iran has denied ever seeking atomic weapons.

