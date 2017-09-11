Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch government extends military missions into 2018

September 11, 2017 6:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it will continue contributing to the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali and NATO’s force in Afghanistan.

The Cabinet on Monday informed Parliament about the extension into next year of Dutch participation in the military missions.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the fragile international security situation means that “the Netherlands will continue to take its responsibility.” It says that the priority in the missions is “fighting terrorism and preventing irregular migration.”

About 250 Dutch troops will take part in the Mali mission in 2018, about 100 in NATO’s Afghanistan force and four F-16 fighter jets will carry out missions against IS in Iraq and eastern Syria from January.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.