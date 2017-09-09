Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-years old tomb in Luxor

September 9, 2017 6:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has announced the discovery in the southern city of Luxor of a pharaonic tomb belonging to a royal goldsmith who lived more than 3,500 years ago during the reign of the 18th dynasty.

The tomb is located on the west bank of the river Nile in a cemetery where noblemen and top government officials are buried.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the tomb is not in good condition, but it contains a statue of the goldsmith and his wife as well as a funerary mask. He said a shaft in the tomb contained mummies belonging to ancient Egyptian people who lived during the 21st and 22nd dynasties.

The tomb was discovered by Egyptian archeologists and the fanfare surrounding Saturday’s announcement is designed to boost Egypt’s slowly recovering tourism industry.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.