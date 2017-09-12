Listen Live Sports

Electric cars, small SUVs dominate buzz at Frankfurt show

September 12, 2017 4:14 am
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Carmakers at the Frankfurt auto show are unveiling the low-emissions vehicles and technology strategies they hope will let them profit from the sweeping changes many expect to hit the auto industry in the next few years.

Volkswagen AG announced a long-term electrification campaign, saying its brands would introduce 80 new electric vehicles by 2025. The company plans to invest 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in upgrading plants, creating two new electric car platforms and training workers.

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz was to unveil on Tuesday a compact electric vehicle under its EQ sub-brand and the GLC F-Cell, a battery-fuel cell hybrid that can run on hydrogen and emits only water vapor. BMW AG is showing off a concept vehicle for the first electric Mini compact due in 2019.

