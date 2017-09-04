Listen Live Sports

France’s Macron meets with Venezuela opposition figures

September 4, 2017 12:43 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has met with senior figures of Venezuela’s opposition on a self-styled “European tour” to rally international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Julio Borges, the president of Venezuela’s parliament, its vice-president Freddy Guevara and leading opposition activist Roberto Patino arrived at the Elysee Palace Monday. Lilian Tintori, a prominent opposition activist and wife of prominent political prisoner Leopoldo Lopez, was not present even though she was meant to attend.

Tintori said her passport had been confiscated and that she was barred from leaving Venezuela.

Macron recently described Maduro’s leadership a “dictatorship.”

Borges tweeted over the weekend that he will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the coming days.

