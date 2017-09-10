Listen Live Sports

French government condemns attack on Jewish family

September 10, 2017 3:08 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — French authorities and Jewish groups say a Jewish family was beaten, tied up and robbed in what the government described as an intentionally anti-Semitic act.

The Interior Ministry denounced the violence and offered support for the family and the Jewish community, saying Sunday that racism and anti-Semitism “have no place in the French nation.”

Leading Jewish group CRIF said the family in Livry-Gargan, outside of Paris, was held in their home while assailants robbed it. In a statement, CRIF President Francis Kalifat urged the authorities to step up security and take stronger measures against perpetrators of such acts.

French police said they are investigating the attack, which happened Friday, but would not provide details of the probe.

