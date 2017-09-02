Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

French missing girl: 2 men released without being charged

September 2, 2017 9:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — An official in France says that two men have been released without charges after being questioned in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town.

The official said that the men, both 34, were released Friday night. They were detained on Thursday and Friday. The official, who didn’t provide further details, wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.

Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in searches Saturday to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

Police search notices identified the girl as Maelys and said she was last seen at around 3 a.m. Sunday at celebrations in the village hall.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The prosecutor in charge of the case was due to speak at a news conference later Saturday.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.