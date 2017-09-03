Listen Live Sports

French PM condemns lawmaker’s assault against rival

September 3, 2017 11:01 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French Prime minister Edouard Philippe said physical assault must be “strongly condemned” after a lawmaker hit another politician with a motorcycle helmet in a violent fight.

Philippe called Sunday on M’jid El Guerrab, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, to “draw the consequences” of his actions.

El Guerrab was charged on Saturday night with “intentional violence with a weapon,” in that case the helmet, after a fight he had Wednesday with Socialist Party official Boris Faure.

Faure has been treated for a severe head injury and left hospital Saturday, his lawyer Patrick Klugman said.

El Guerrab acknowledged on his Facebook page he had a verbal and physical altercation with Faure and said they were on bad terms since the electoral campaign for legislative elections in June.

