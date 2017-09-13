Gunmen forcibly enter UN human rights office in Burundi

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — An official says gunmen have forcibly entered the Burundi office of the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

Robert Kotshani, the office’s deputy chief, confirms the incident in the capital, Bujumbura, early Wednesday but gives no details.

An employee in the office says six gunmen “intimidated” the guards before entering the building. He says no one was hurt. The employee spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters.

Burundian police say the incident has not been reported.

A U.N. commission of inquiry report released last week said crimes against humanity, including killings and sexual violence, are being committed in the East African nation.

Burundi has seen political violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a disputed third term.