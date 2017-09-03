Listen Live Sports

Helen Mirren hits the road in ‘The Leisure Seeker’ in Venice

September 3, 2017 12:54 pm
 
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Italian nights are getting cooler as fall approaches, and there’s something autumnal about many of the movies at the Venice Film Festival this year.

The passage of time and the approach of death are on many filmmakers’ minds — including Italy’s Paolo Virzi, whose drama “The Leisure Seeker” premieres at the festival on Sunday.

It stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland as a couple facing up to the end of their lives and embarking on one last trip in their battered old mobile home.

Mirren says her character, Ella, is inspiring because “she is facing the end of her life full of energy and commitment to life and pleasure in life that I hope that I can maintain to the end of my days.”

