Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

India: Modi, Xi meeting on relations ‘constructive’

September 5, 2017 2:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

XIAMEN, China (AP) — India’s foreign secretary says the leaders of China and India have emphasized that peace in their border areas is a “prerequisite” for the further development of their relationship.

Dr. S. Jaishankar told reporters that Tuesday’s meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “constructive about where the relationship should be going and will be going.”

India last week agreed to pull back troops from disputed land where Chinese troops had started constructing a road. It was the two nations’ most protracted standoff in decades, lasting 10 weeks.

Xi and Modi met on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS emerging economies in the southeastern Chinese port city of Xiamen. The BRICS nations are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.