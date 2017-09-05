India: Modi, Xi meeting on relations ‘constructive’

XIAMEN, China (AP) — India’s foreign secretary says the leaders of China and India have emphasized that peace in their border areas is a “prerequisite” for the further development of their relationship.

Dr. S. Jaishankar told reporters that Tuesday’s meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “constructive about where the relationship should be going and will be going.”

India last week agreed to pull back troops from disputed land where Chinese troops had started constructing a road. It was the two nations’ most protracted standoff in decades, lasting 10 weeks.

Xi and Modi met on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS emerging economies in the southeastern Chinese port city of Xiamen. The BRICS nations are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.