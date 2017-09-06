Indian journalist’s killing provokes outrage, anguish

NEW DELHI (AP) — The killing of an Indian journalist has provoked outrage and anguish across the country, with thousands protesting what they see as an effort to silence critics of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party.

Police have promised to hunt down the assailants who gunned down Gauri Lankesh outside her Bangalore home Tuesday night. But many said they feared the perpetrators of this attack — like so many others — would get away with impunity.

Spontaneous rallies erupted in cities and towns across India on Wednesday. Protesters demanded the government do more to protect free speech in the secular, South Asian democracy.

Thousands gathered for a public viewing of Lankesh’s body at Town Hall in Bangalore.

Advertisement

Weeping, they filed slowly past her glass-covered coffin. Some carried placards reading “I am also Gauri.”