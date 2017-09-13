Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iraq sentences Russian national to death for IS links

September 13, 2017 4:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Baghdad’s central criminal court says it has sentenced a Russian national to death by hanging for his membership in the Islamic State group.

The court said in a statement late Tuesday the man was arrested as Iraqi forces pushed the extremist group out of Mosul’s western half, the first phase of the operation to retake Iraq’s second largest city from IS that was launched in October of last year and declared complete in July.

The statement said the individual was tried under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law and confessed to carrying out “terrorist operations,” against Iraqi security forces since 2015.

Human rights groups criticize Iraq’s widespread use of the death penalty.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

In 2016, Iraq executed more than 88 people, topped only by Saudi Arabia, Iran and China, according to Amnesty international.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.