The Associated Press
 
Kenya opposition leader refuses to share power

September 3, 2017 9:48 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s opposition chief Raila Odinga says he will not share power, speaking days after the Supreme Court’s decision to annul President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and order a fresh presidential election in 60 days.

Odinga, speaking at a church service in Nairobi Sunday, said his party cannot accept to share power with “thieves.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta similarly ruled out sharing power when addressing elected members of county assemblies from his Jubilee Party on Saturday.

Odinga was named Prime Minister in a coalition government in 2008 February following the disputed presidential election of Dec 27, 2007. More than 1,000 people died and 600,000 were evicted from their homes in post-election violence that erupted from that election.

