Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenya Supreme Court says why it annulled presidential poll

September 20, 2017 4:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court is delivering its full judgment on why it annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.

The court annulled Kenyatta’s victory in the August 8 election saying there were irregularities and illegalities, in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga’s petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54 percent of the vote. The electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for a fresh election.

Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga said Tuesday that since the September 1 judgment nullifying the election results, there have been attempts to intimidate judges. Kenyatta has called the Supreme Court judges “crooks” and warned of unspecified action against the judiciary if he is re-elected next month. Kenyatta’s supporters demonstrated outside the Supreme Court Tuesday ahead of the full judgment on Wednesday.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Library of Congress signs agreement with U.S. Service Academies

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.