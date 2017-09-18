Listen Live Sports

London attack: Commuters head back to work; 2 men in custody

September 18, 2017 3:13 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British police are still holding two suspects in custody over the London subway blast as commuters head to work Monday in the first morning rush hour since the attack.

Authorities have reduced the terror threat level from “critical” to “severe,” meaning they no longer believe another attack is imminent. But officials said the public would continue to see an increased police presence around London.

Meanwhile, closed-circuit television images, acquired by ITV News and broadcast Sunday, appeared to show a person walking with a Lidl shopping bag in a suburb before Friday morning’s attack at Parsons Green station that injured 30 people.

Images posted on social media following the attack appeared to show wires protruding from a flaming bucket contained in a Lidl bag on the floor of the train carriage.

