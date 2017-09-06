Listen Live Sports

Moon hopes SKorea, Russia can work together on North’s nukes

September 6, 2017 2:45 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he hopes their two countries can work together to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

The leaders of South Korea and Japan are holding talks with Putin in Vladivostok on the sidelines of a conference on economic development of Russia’s Far East.

Moon said Wednesday that the situation could get out of hand if North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests aren’t stopped. The North says it detonated a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test on Sunday.

Abe will meet Putin on Thursday. He told reporters before his departure from Japan that “We must make North Korea understand there is no bright future for the country if it pursues the current path.”

