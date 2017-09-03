More Rohingya pour into Bangladesh; camps at full capacity

SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (AP) — Aid officials say relief camps are reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continue to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan says some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25. Another aid official said earlier that more than 50 refugees have arrived with bullet injuries and have been moved to hospitals in Cox’s Bazar.

Refugees reaching the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip described bombs exploding and Rohingya Muslims being burned alive in a military crackdown.

Both Myanmar’s security officials and Rohingya insurgents are accusing each other of atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in clashes following rebel attacks on security posts.