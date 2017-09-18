Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Motor accident in Uganda kills 13 people, police say

September 18, 2017 6:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Thirteen people, including 12 Tanzanian nationals, have been killed in a motor accident on a highway in central Uganda, police said Monday.

Most of the victims were traveling in a minibus that crashed head-on with a truck on Sunday night, Ugandan police spokesman Asan Kasingye told a news conference in the capital, Kampala.

The Tanzanians were returning home from a wedding in Kampala.

Seven other passengers in the minibus were seriously injured and “in critical condition.” A passenger in the truck was killed while the driver was seriously injured, Kasingye said.

Advertisement

The highway leading to western Uganda has been notorious over the years for the high number of lethal accidents usually blamed on irresponsible drivers.

In July 2016 at least 17 people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the highway, which leads to neighboring Rwanda and often has heavy trucks carrying imports from the Indian Ocean coast.

Deadly motor accidents are frequent in this East African country where roads and highways are narrow and often pot-holed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.