Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Muslims around world celebrate Eid as hajj enters final days

September 1, 2017 1:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday as some 2 million Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrimage is required of all Muslims with the means to perform once in a lifetime. For the final three days of hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina to take part in a symbolic stoning of the devil.

On Friday, pilgrims made their way toward a massive multi-story complex in Mina where pilgrims cast pebbles at three large columns. It is here where Muslims believe the devil tried to talk the Prophet Ibrahim out of submitting to God’s will.

Mina is also where more than 2,400 people were killed two years ago when they were crushed in a stampede.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.