Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Myanmar’s military has been accused of planting land mines in the path of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in its western Rakhine state, with Amnesty International reporting two people wounded Sunday.

Refugee accounts of the latest spasm of violence in Rakhine have described shootings by soldiers and arson attacks on villages. But there are at least several cases that point to land mines causing injuries on the border with Bangladesh, where 300,000 Rohingya have fled in the past two weeks.

AP reporters on the Bangladesh side saw a woman with leg wounds relatives said were caused by a land mine.

Bangladeshi officials and Amnesty researchers believe new explosives have been recently planted along the border, including two the exploded Sunday. Amnesty said at least three people were injured last week.