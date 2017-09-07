Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Navy says tight budget, stress on fleet don’t excuse crashes

September 7, 2017 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. Navy officer says the hectic pace of military operations and constrained military budget don’t excuse deadly warship accidents in the Pacific region.

During congressional testimony Thursday, Adm. William Moran, the vice chief of naval operations, says the service is “shocked” by the collisions involving USS John S. McCain and the USS Fitzgerald. Seventeen American sailors died in the collisions with commercial vessels.

Moran says, “We shouldn’t be and cannot be colliding with other ships and running aground.”

The Navy has launched an intensive review of the collisions in June and August as well as two earlier incidents. In January, the USS Antietam ran aground near Yokosuka base in Japan, and in May the USS Lake Champlain had a minor collision with a South Korean fishing boat.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.