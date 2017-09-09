Norway wrestles with EU ties, national values ahead of vote

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norway’s upcoming election has sparked a wide-ranging debate about national values, leaving voters wrestling with how close the Nordic country should be to the European Union and what its responsibilities are toward migrants and asylum-seekers.

While Britain looks to Norway for inspiration as it prepares for Brexit, some in Oslo see the U.K. as a model for severing ties to the 28-nation EU altogether. This populist position is gaining traction as Norway’s left-wing Labor party and the right-wing Conservatives look to forge ties with smaller partners to gain a thin parliamentary majority.

Both main parties are losing support, casting in doubt the direction of the dominant oil and gas business and creating a fight about Norwegian values.

All seats in the 169-member Parliament are up for grabs in Monday’s vote.