The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Peace Corps evacuates Burkina Faso volunteers

September 4, 2017 8:25 am
 
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The United States embassy in Burkina Faso says it has evacuated all Peace Corps volunteers from the West African country due to security concerns.

An embassy communique says 124 volunteers have traveled back to the U.S. It says the Peace Corps program has been closely monitoring the safety and security environment in Burkina Faso and looks forward to a time when volunteers can return.

The statement didn’t specify a concern, but Islamic extremists have been launching increased attacks. Last month an attack on a Turkish restaurant killed 19 people. Days later, three soldiers were killed in the restive north where a local radicalized movement, Ansarul Islam, is targeting security forces and civilians.

More than 2,075 Peace Corps volunteers have served in Burkina Faso since the program was established in 1966.

