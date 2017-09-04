Poland to seek extradition from Italy of gang rape suspects

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy justice minister says the country will seek the extradition from Italy of the four suspects in the gang rape of a Polish tourist on a beach in the Italian resort of Rimini.

Patryk Jaki said Monday that the four should face a very severe punishment to discourage others from committing such crimes.

The suspects are a 20-year-old Congolese asylum-seeker, two Moroccan brothers, aged 15 and 17, who were born in Italy and a 16-year-old Nigerian. They are being held in Italy, and it’s not immediately clear if the country would agree to extradition.

Polish authorities have opened their own investigation into the attack. The suspects are also accused of beating the Polish woman’s companion unconscious and robbing them, and of raping a Peruvian woman.