The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Police arrest Pakistani jihadi suspect in Spain

September 19, 2017 3:58 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Pakistani man suspected of promoting terrorism and spreading Islamic jihadi propaganda on social media networks.

A ministry statement the 25-year-old resident of the northern Catalan city of Lleida was part of a cell partially dismantled with the arrest of three Pakistani brothers in Lleida last year.

The ministry said the man detained Tuesday had become more engrossed in radical activities in recent weeks.

Sixteen people were killed in attacks in the Catalan capital, Barcelona, and another Catalan coastal town last month. The Islamic State armed group claimed the attacks.

Spain says its police have been involved in the arrests of 200 suspected jihadi activists since the country raised its security alert to one step below the maximum in June 2015.

