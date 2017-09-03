Pope prays for those afflicted by floods in US, Asia

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for those afflicted by floods in Texas, Louisiana and southern Asia.

Addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Francis on Sunday prayed for comfort for the U.S. communities hit by a hurricane and “exceptional rains.”

Francis said he was joining in the suffering of residents of Texas and Louisiana and cited the “victims, thousands of homeless and the enormous property damage.” He said he was praying to Mary, Jesus’ mother, “the consoler of the afflicted,” so that God grants “the grace of comfort for our brothers who have been sorely tried.”

He also renewed his “spiritual closeness” to those in southern Asia still suffering from the consequences of recent extensive flooding there.