Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pope urges Korean religious leaders to counter hate rhetoric

September 2, 2017 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told Korean religious leaders to counter what he called the “narrative of fear” and “rhetoric of hatred.”

Greeting the leaders who are making an interreligious pilgrimage, Francis didn’t mention the fears of possible war which have been fanned by North Korea’s recent missile tests.

But Francis urged his Vatican audience on Saturday to work to “initiate, promote and accompany processes for the welfare and reconciliation of all people.”

Recalling his 2014 pilgrimage to South Korea, the pope says he prays constantly for “peace and fraternal reconciliation.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

He told the Korean Council of Religious Leaders their mission should involve “embodying a nonviolent style, a style of peace, with words clearly different from the narrative of fear, and with gestures opposed to the rhetoric of hatred.”

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.