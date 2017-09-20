Prospects for air traffic control privatization appear slim

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects for congressional approval of a plan to remove air traffic control operations from the government and put industry in charge appear slim.

President Donald Trump has made the proposal a key part of his agenda to boost the nation’s infrastructure through privatization. But plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote have repeatedly stalled.

Trump put the plan in his budget proposal and then formally embraced the concept in June. Soon after, the House transportation committee approved a bill to spin off air traffic control and place it under the authority of a private, non-profit corporation run by aviation interests.

White House officials have been meeting with lawmakers to help line up votes, but so far the bill hasn’t reached the House floor.