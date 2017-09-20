Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Prospects for air traffic control privatization appear slim

September 20, 2017 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects for congressional approval of a plan to remove air traffic control operations from the government and put industry in charge appear slim.

President Donald Trump has made the proposal a key part of his agenda to boost the nation’s infrastructure through privatization. But plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote have repeatedly stalled.

Trump put the plan in his budget proposal and then formally embraced the concept in June. Soon after, the House transportation committee approved a bill to spin off air traffic control and place it under the authority of a private, non-profit corporation run by aviation interests.

White House officials have been meeting with lawmakers to help line up votes, but so far the bill hasn’t reached the House floor.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.