Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Protests hound late Filipino dictator’s birthday celebration

September 11, 2017 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Pro-democracy activists are protesting the declaration of a holiday marking the birthday of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as an attempt at “political rehabilitation” for his family.

More than 150 people rallied outside a national heroes’ cemetery Monday where the Marcos family celebrating his 100th birthday. He died in 1989.

With riot police standing by, the protesters burned composite portraits showing half of Marcos’ face on one side and President Rodrigo Duterte on the other. Pro-Marcos supporters yelled his name in a separate rally nearby.

Duterte has declared Marcos’ birthday a holiday in the late president’s northern home province. In November, he approved his burial in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony in Heroes’ Cemetery in Manila. The move shocked democracy and rights advocates and sparked widespread protests.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.