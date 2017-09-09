Listen Live Sports

Rains delay pope’s arrival in Colombia’s second city

September 9, 2017 11:14 am
 
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in the rain-soaked Colombian city of Medellin to console orphans, the poor and the sick and to rally priests and ordinary Colombians to look beyond rigid church doctrine in caring for those living on the margins of society.

Heavy rain forced Francis into a last-minute change of plans to reach Colombia’s second-largest city. Instead of taking a helicopter from the international airport outside city, he was forced to drive down the Andes, delaying the start of a Mass that’s expected to draw as many as 1 million people.

On his penultimate day in Colombia Francis will also visit a church-backed orphanage to meet with abandoned children. Finally, he’ll meet with local priests and seminarians before returning to Bogota for the night.

