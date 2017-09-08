Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia says airstrike kill 4 IS leaders in Syria

September 8, 2017 2:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia’s Ministry of Defense says it has killed four Islamic State group leaders in an airstrike outside the eastern Syria city of Deir el-Zour.

Russian news agencies on Friday quoted a defense ministry statement as saying its intelligence showed the airstrike killed 40 militants. Among them, according to the reports, were militant leaders Abu Muhammad al-Shimali and Gulmurod Khalimov.

Al-Shimaali reportedly headed the movement of foreign fighters into Syria and processed the group’s new recruits.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Syrian government forces and the Islamic State group around the city as militants fight back to reinstate a years-long siege of the city.

Advertisement

President Bashar Assad’s troops on Tuesday broke the nearly three-year militant blockade of parts of the city, marking a significant advance against the extremists.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA scientists reach out to kids at conventions

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.