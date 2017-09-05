Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

S. Korea displays military strength amid North Korean crisis

September 5, 2017 2:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean warships have conducted live-fire exercises at sea. The drills Tuesday mark the second-straight day of military swagger from a nation still rattled by the North’s biggest-ever nuclear test.

Pyongyang said it conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb Sunday. It puts the North a huge step forward in its push for viable nuclear missiles capable of hitting the United States.

But it has also resulted in South Korea boosting its own military capabilities. Washington and Seoul agreed to lift warhead restrictions on South Korean missiles that the allies had previously agreed upon.

This allows for the development of more powerful weapons needed to improve Seoul’s pre-emptive strike capabilities against the North.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Seoul says North Korea appears to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.