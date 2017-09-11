Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabia says it breaks up IS attack plot, spy ring

September 11, 2017 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has broken up an Islamic State group plot to use a suicide bomb against Defense Ministry offices, while separately dismantling an alleged spy ring.

The dual announcements early Tuesday show the security challenges facing the kingdom, now fighting its war in Yemen and embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said two Yemenis in Riyadh had been arrested on suspicion of wanting to bomb Defense Ministry locations. The statement also said two Saudi nationals were arrested and suicide belts and other weapons were seized.

The statement was vaguer about the spy ring, saying the cell was made up of “Saudis and foreigners” who wanted to “stir up sedition and prejudice national unity.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.