Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Serbia’s leader to attend gay pride march for first time

September 17, 2017 5:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have cordoned off central Belgrade with metal fences to secure a gay pride march that is expected to be attended by the conservative country’s first ever openly gay prime minister.

Ana Brnabic was elected earlier this year in what was seen as part of Serbia’s efforts to embrace change and improve its image as it moves toward European Union membership.

Serbia’s embattled gays have faced widespread harassment and violence from extremists. More than 100 people were injured during a gay pride event in 2010 when police clashed with right-wing groups and soccer hooligans.

On Sunday, helicopters could be heard flying over the Serbian capital. Hundreds of police deployed along metal fences to control crowds in the downtown area hours ahead of the march.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.